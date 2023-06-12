A sprint to the finish line

Photos courtesy of Alma Rojas and Disha Thakar | Illustrations by Joy Smoker

From developing new artificial intelligence algorithms to creating next-generation apps, students who major in computer science are training to become the next generation of software engineers, programmers and developers. An essential part of that training includes a final year capstone project, where students use the skills they learned during their studies to address a previously unsolved problem.

In the University of Delaware’s College of Engineering’s Department of Computer and Information Science, students earning a bachelor of science in computer science gain this essential, hands-on experience in software development as part of a two-semester senior capstone course. With a focus on using the tools, vernacular and project management strategies from industry, seniors learn firsthand that it takes more than code to create a successful final project.

A crash course in career-readiness

After the senior design curriculum was revamped in 2015 to focus on projects for clients, in 2019 senior design classes were expanded to take place during two semesters, CISC 498 in the fall and CISC 499 in the spring. The goal, explained Greg Silber, who previously led senior design for the department, was to give students more time to learn and practice essential software engineering skills in a classroom setting.

“We try to give students an experience of what it’s like to work with and meet with clients, including the process of getting feedback and using modern software engineering techniques and documentation,” Silber said. “It’s almost akin to a project management course on top of a software engineering course.”

And while students learn the fundamentals of software engineering in CISC 275: Introduction to Software Engineering, becoming a career-ready software engineer also means understanding project management, workflow, documentation and client relations, explained Assistant Professor Jeremy Keffer, one of the lead instructors for the senior design courses.

“We want to simulate the experience that students will have in the working world,” said Keffer. “To do that, students are split into teams to work on software projects, where they have to gather the project requirements, communicate with the client, and do all of the necessary project management tasks.”

After a month of classroom instruction in the fall, covering topics such as project management, version control, formal code review, and collaborating with a team of developers, students meet with the client that they will work for until the end of the spring semester.

To break up the project’s tasks, students work in “sprints.” These are two-week intervals where team members focus on a specific task, such as implementing a new feature, and at the end of the sprint, teams report to the client about what they completed and what tasks are in their backlog. This workflow, which ensures there are updates to show clients on a regular basis, is typical of what software engineers use in the workplace, Keffer explained.