Computing-based solutions to real-world problems

Photos courtesy of Samantha Smith

The University of Delaware’s Data Science Institute (DSI) and AI Center of Excellence (AICoE) co-hosted the first joint DSI + AICoE Hackathon from July 17-19 2023 at the Ammon Pinizzotto Biopharmaceutical Innovation Center.

Hackathons are events where teams work intensively on collaborative projects to develop technology-based solutions that address a specific problem. The DSI + AICoE Hackathon was designed to connect members of the UD community with local industry partners to address a series of problem-based challenges around code, data, and applications. The event also provided students with the opportunity to foster their skills in data science, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

“Data science and artificial intelligence are inherently interdisciplinary and are becoming central to both industry and academia, and the resounding success of this DSI + AICoE Hackathon sets the foundation for deeper collaboration among local industry partners, and UD students and faculty, for years to come,” said DSI + AICoE Hackathon co-chairs Benjamin Bagozzi, associate professor of the Department of Political Science and International Relations in the College of Arts and Sciences, and Sunita Chandrasekaran, associate professor and David L. and Beverly J.C. Mills Career Development Chair of the Department of Computer and Information Sciences in the College of Engineering.

Around 70 attendees, including undergraduate and graduate students, postdoctoral researchers and faculty as well as industry partners FMC Corporation, Kendal Corporation, The Chemours Company and Community Health Options, participated in the three-day event.