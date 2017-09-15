Video by Jeff Chase

As the undergraduate students participating in the 2017 Summer Workshop in Cognitive and Brain Sciences packed their bags in 12 different states in preparation for their trip to the University of Delaware, they knew they were embarking on a unique opportunity to explore the frontiers of brain research.

What they didn’t expect was Play-Doh.

The brightly colored modeling clay, long a staple of summer camps everywhere, was just another way for the UD faculty teaching the workshop, affectionately referred to as “brain camp,” to demonstrate the complexities of the human brain.

Associate professor Tania Roth had the students create model molecules from the lumps of clay so that they could grasp in a three-dimensional way how methyl molecules attach themselves to DNA. This process, called methylation, alters how the genetic code embedded in the DNA molecule is expressed. Such changes in brain cells may result from stress or trauma and can alter the production of key proteins that affect cognition and behavior.

That was just one fun afternoon in the two-week workshop designed to introduce curious young minds to the basics of brain and cognitive science and the various tools scientists use to study the mysterious matter between our ears.

The workshop was the first summer “brain camp” that UD will host under the auspices of a grant from the National Science Foundation’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR).

Fifteen undergraduates from out of state were joined by six resident University of Delaware students. Their majors ranged from biochemistry and biological systems engineering to the more typical psychology and neuroscience. Three of the students remained at UD after the workshop to complete full 10-week summer research internships with a faculty mentor.

“We received about 500 applications from all over the country for the workshop,” said Jared Medina, assistant professor in the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences and principal investigator on the grant supporting the workshop.